Rich Capital Holdings Ltd (SGX:5G4)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5G4

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5G4

  • Market CapSGD22.030m
  • SymbolSGX:5G4
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2G63000001

Company Profile

Rich Capital Holdings Ltd, formerly Infinio Group Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. Its operating segments are Online gaming, Mining and Other.

Latest 5G4 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .