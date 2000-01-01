Rich Goldman Holdings Ltd (SEHK:70)

APAC company
Company Info - 70

  • Market CapHKD97.630m
  • SymbolSEHK:70
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000295763

Company Profile

Rich Goldman Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in Casino’s; Money lending and Hotel Operation business. The company derives most of its revenue from Gaming and Entertainment Business.

