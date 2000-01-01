Richland Resources Ltd (LSE:RLD)
- Market Cap£1.760m
- SymbolLSE:RLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG7567C1064
Richland Resources Ltd is engaged in mining sapphires at its Capricorn Sapphire mine site in Queensland, Australia. It operates in two segments including Mining and Online sales.