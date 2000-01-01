Richland Resources Ltd (LSE:RLD)

UK company
Market Info - RLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RLD

  • Market Cap£1.760m
  • SymbolLSE:RLD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7567C1064

Company Profile

Richland Resources Ltd is engaged in mining sapphires at its Capricorn Sapphire mine site in Queensland, Australia. It operates in two segments including Mining and Online sales.

