Richmond Road Capital Corp (TSX:RRD.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RRD.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RRD.H

  • Market CapCAD0.280m
  • SymbolTSX:RRD.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7653331099

Company Profile

Richmond Road Capital Corp is a capital pool company.The company's principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities for acquisition of assets or business.

Latest RRD.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .