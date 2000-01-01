Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1526)

Market Info - 1526

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1526

  • Market CapHKD1.399bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1526
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG755601054

Company Profile

Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd is engaged in provision of general hospital services, speciality hospital and medical examination services in the People's Republic of China.

