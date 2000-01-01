Ridgecrest (LSE:RDGC)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RDGC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RDGC

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:RDGC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorStaffing & Employment Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0004251970

Company Profile

Ridgecrest PLC formerly Nakama Group PLC is a recruitment company of two branded solutions placing people into specialist and management positions. It offers permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment services to corporations, creative agencies, start-ups, and SME's, as well as services for business change and in insurance and investment management under the Highams brand. It operates in two segments: the United Kingdom(UK), which accounts for majority revenue; and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific includes Hong Kong & Singapore, and the UK segment includes candidates placed in the UK and Europe. The company operates in the digital, creative, media, marketing, and technology sectors.Nakama Group PLC is a technology recruitment consultancy. The Company operates in the digital, creative, media, marketing, technology sectors with offices in the UK, Asia, USA and Australia.

Latest RDGC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RDGC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .