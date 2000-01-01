Company Profile

Ridgecrest PLC formerly Nakama Group PLC is a recruitment company of two branded solutions placing people into specialist and management positions. It offers permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment services to corporations, creative agencies, start-ups, and SME's, as well as services for business change and in insurance and investment management under the Highams brand. It operates in two segments: the United Kingdom(UK), which accounts for majority revenue; and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific includes Hong Kong & Singapore, and the UK segment includes candidates placed in the UK and Europe. The company operates in the digital, creative, media, marketing, and technology sectors.Nakama Group PLC is a technology recruitment consultancy. The Company operates in the digital, creative, media, marketing, technology sectors with offices in the UK, Asia, USA and Australia.