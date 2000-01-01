Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc develops small-molecule drugs for autoimmune, cancer-related, and viral diseases. The firm's lead drug is an oral rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate that has been licensed to AstraZeneca. Astra has taken over all responsibility to develop and market the drug and will pay Rigel royalties and milestone payments. Its pipeline product includes Fostamatinib - ITP, Fostamatinib - AIHA, Fostamatinib - IgAN, BGB324 - Oral AXL Inhibitor, ATI-50001 & 50002 - JAK Inhibitors, DS-3032-MDM2 Inhibitor, THF-beta Inhibitors and AZD0449- Inhaled JAK Inhibitor.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory/autoimmune diseases, as well as for certain cancers and metabolic diseases.