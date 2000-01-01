RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RNET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RNET
- Market Cap$127.610m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RNET
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS7665821002
Company Profile
RigNet Inc provides managed remote communications, engineered telecommunications solutions and applications. It offers fully-managed voice and data networks to applications that include video conferencing, crew welfare, and real-time data services.