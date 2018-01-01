Riley Gold Corp (TSX:RLYG) Share Price

RLYG
Riley Gold Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Riley Gold Corp is a Canada based precious metals exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the state of Nevada, USA. The company's projects include the Tokop Gold project, Pipeline West/Clipper Project and the East Manhattan wash project.Riley Resources Corp is a precious metals exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has exploration properties in the United States of America.
TSX:RLYG
CA76666D1069
CAD
