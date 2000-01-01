Company Profile

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits. The exploration project is located in the Lachlan Transverse Zone. This corridor includes the Northparkes Copper-Gold mine and the Cadia Valley gold-copper mines amongst others. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Rimfire Pacific Mining NL is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on diamond and platinum projects in Australia. It focuses on the Fifield in central western NSW, and Sorpresa Gold.