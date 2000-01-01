Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RMNI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RMNI
- Market Cap$267.070m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RMNI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS76674Q1076
Company Profile
Rimini Street Inc is a provider of enterprise software support products and services, and the third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. Its products include Oracle e-business suite, SAP business suite, Agile PLM, among others.