Rincon Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:RCR)
Rincon Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of commercially significant resource projects in Western Australia, with a focus on gold and base metals. Its projects include the South Telfer project, Laverton project, and Kiwirrkurra project.