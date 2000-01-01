Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA:HP3)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HP3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HP3
- Market Cap€79.360m
- SymbolXETRA:HP3
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- Currency
- ISINDE0006001902
Company Profile
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft operates in the packaging industry. It develops, produces and markets product solutions for applications in the chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries, the food industry and the logistics.