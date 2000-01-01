Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft (XETRA:HP3)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HP3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HP3

  • Market Cap€79.360m
  • SymbolXETRA:HP3
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTools & Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006001902

Company Profile

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft operates in the packaging industry. It develops, produces and markets product solutions for applications in the chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries, the food industry and the logistics.

Latest HP3 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .