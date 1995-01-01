Rio Tinto Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:RIO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RIO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RIO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:RIO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU000000RIO1
Company Profile
Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, energy products, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.Rio Tinto Ltd is engaged in the mining and processing of mineral resources including aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal and uranium.