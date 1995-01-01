Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, energy products, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.Rio Tinto Ltd is engaged in the mining and processing of mineral resources including aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal and uranium.