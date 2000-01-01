Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:REI.UN)

North American company
Market Info - REI.UN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REI.UN

  • Market CapCAD5.633bn
  • SymbolTSE:REI.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7669101031

Company Profile

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada's portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT's property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan's tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develop, and operate Canada's portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT's property portfolio includes shopping centers and others.

