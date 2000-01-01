Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)
- Market CapCAD4.756bn
- SymbolTSE:REI.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA7669101031
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada's portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT's property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan's tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develop, and operate Canada's portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT's property portfolio includes shopping centers and others.