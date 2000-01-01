Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1679)

APAC company
Company Info - 1679

  • Market CapHKD1.302bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1679
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7573R1056

Company Profile

Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd is a power line communications (PLC) technology company specializing in specialized in the design,development and sale of system-on-chip ICs, modules, devices and solutions adopting the PLC technology.

