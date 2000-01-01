Riskified Ltd Class A (NYSE:RSKD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RSKD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RSKD
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:RSKD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIL0011786493
Company Profile
Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It primarily generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy.