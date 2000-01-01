Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

North American company
Market Info - RBA

Company Info - RBA

  • Market Cap$3.724bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RBA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7677441056

Company Profile

British Columbia-based Ritchie Brothers operates the world's leading marketplace for heavy equipment. Started in 1958 as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment in a variety of venues. It now operates 40 live auction sites in 13 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and Govplanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. In 2019, the company held 337 auctions, selling over $5 billion worth of equipment.Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor. It sells a broad range of used and unused equipment, including trucks, construction and heavy machinery and other assets.

