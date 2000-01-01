Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD)

North American company
Market Info - RAD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RAD

  • Market Cap$420.890m
  • SymbolNYSE:RAD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7677548726

Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp operates retail drugstore chains in the United States. The business activity of the group is functioned through two segments namely Retail Pharmacy & Pharmacy Services. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Retail Pharmacy segment.

Latest RAD news

