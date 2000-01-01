River and Mercantile Group (LSE:RIV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RIV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RIV
- Market Cap£213.590m
- SymbolLSE:RIV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLZH7X42
Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC provides advisory and investment solutions and services. Its business operates in fiduciary management, derivative solutions, equity solutions and advisory divisions.