Company Profile

RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC is an investment company. It focuses on investing in natural resources, technology and healthcare sectors. The company's investment portfolio includes companies which operate gold, oil and gas, coal, and also power generation companies.Paternoster Resources PLC is involved in the investments in natural resource sector. Its investments include companies which operate in gold, oil and gas, coal, copper, frac sand and also power generation and undervalued natural resource opportunities.