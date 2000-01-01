Riverine China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1417)
- Market CapHKD810.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1417
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINKYG7587R1092
Riverine China Holdings Ltd is a property management company. The property managed by the company comprises of public properties, office buildings, commercial establishments, government properties, and residential properties.