Riverine China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1417)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1417

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1417

  • Market CapHKD810.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1417
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7587R1092

Company Profile

Riverine China Holdings Ltd is a property management company. The property managed by the company comprises of public properties, office buildings, commercial establishments, government properties, and residential properties.

Latest 1417 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .