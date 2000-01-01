Riverside Resources Inc Ordinary Shares - New (TSX:RRI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RRI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RRI
- Market CapCAD31.200m
- SymbolTSX:RRI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA76927D1015
Company Profile
Riverside Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets in the Americas including Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company's project profile includes Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver Project, Cecilia Gold-Silver Project, Sandy Gold Project, Penoles Gold-Silver Project, Tajitos Gold Project, and Ariel Copper-Gold Project among others.Riverside Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and evaluation company operating as a prospect generator. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of assets in the Americas, including Canada, the United States and Mexico.