Riverside Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets in the Americas including Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company's project profile includes Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver Project, Cecilia Gold-Silver Project, Sandy Gold Project, Penoles Gold-Silver Project, Tajitos Gold Project, and Ariel Copper-Gold Project among others.Riverside Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and evaluation company operating as a prospect generator. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of assets in the Americas, including Canada, the United States and Mexico.