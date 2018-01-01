Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Rivian Automotive Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RIVN) Share Price

RIVN

Rivian Automotive Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Auto Manufacturers

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories.

NASDAQ:RIVN

US76954A1034

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest RIVN News