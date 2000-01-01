Rizal Resources Corp (TSX:RZL.H)
- Market CapCAD3.640m
- SymbolTSX:RZL.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA76970Y1016
Rizal Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration of natural resource properties located in the Philippines. Its properties include T'Boli Gold Mine Project, Batoto Gold Project and Comval Copper-Gold Project.