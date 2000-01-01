Company Profile

RLI underwrites property and casualty insurance through major subsidiaries. The company offers insurance coverage in the specialty admitted market, where the products are designed for unique risks. It also offers products in the excess and surplus markets, which provides an alternative for customers with risks or loss exposures that generally cannot be written in the standard admitted market. RLI distributes property and casualty insurance through its wholly owned branch offices that market to wholesale and retail producers. The company's insurance operation segments include casualty, property, and surety.RLI Corp provides property and casualty insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted and excess and surplus markets. It distributes its property and casualty insurance through branch offices.