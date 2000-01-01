RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RLJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RLJ
- Market Cap$3.042bn
- SymbolNYSE:RLJ
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- Currency
- ISINUS74965L1017
Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a United States-based self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). It acquires branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.