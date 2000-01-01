RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)

North American company
Market Info - RLX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RLX

  • Market Cap$45.838bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RLX
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorTobacco
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74969N1037

Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of e-vapor products for adult smokers. It has an integrated offline distribution and "Branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

Latest RLX news

