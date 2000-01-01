RM (LSE:RM.)

Market Info - RM.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RM.

  • Market Cap£244.920m
  • SymbolLSE:RM.
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJT0FF39

Company Profile

RM PLC is engaged in providing software and communications technology product to the UK and international education sector. The Company operates in three divisions including RM Resources, RM Results and RM Education.

