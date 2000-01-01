RMG Networks Holding Corp (NASDAQ:RMGN)

North American company
Market Info - RMGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RMGN

  • Market Cap$14.390m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RMGN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorBusiness Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74966K3005

Company Profile

RMG Networks Holding Corp provides enterprise-class digital signage solutions. Its products are proprietary software, software-embedded hardware, maintenance & support services, content & creative services, installation services & third-party displays.

Latest RMGN news

