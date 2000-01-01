RMH Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8437)
- Market CapHKD81.600m
- SymbolSEHK:8437
- IndustryHealthcare
- ISINKYG7610R1002
RMH Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, primarily engaged in providing specialty care services for a variety of dermatological conditions affecting skin, hair and nails by utilizing medical, surgical, laser and aesthetic treatments.