Company Profile

RMR Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the business of originating and investing in first mortgage whole loans secured by the middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Its non-fundamental primary objective is to balance capital preservation by generating risk-adjusted returns.Rmr Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to earn and pay a high level of current income to its common shareholders by investing in real estate companies, including REITs.