Road King Infrastructure Ltd (SEHK:1098)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1098

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1098

  • Market CapHKD11.225bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1098
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG760581097

Company Profile

Road King Infrastructure Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged development of properties for sale and for rental. It is also engaged in the development, operation and management of toll roads.

Latest 1098 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .