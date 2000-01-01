Roadman Investments Corp (TSX:LITT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LITT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LITT
- Market CapCAD2.410m
- SymbolTSX:LITT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA76973G1072
Company Profile
Urban Select Capital Corp is an investment issuer which is focused on investing capital in private and public companies in several sectors including media and entertainment, education, natural resources, healthcare and consumer retail services.