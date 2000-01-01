Roadman Investments Corp (TSX:LITT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LITT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LITT

  • Market CapCAD2.410m
  • SymbolTSX:LITT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA76973G1072

Company Profile

Urban Select Capital Corp is an investment issuer which is focused on investing capital in private and public companies in several sectors including media and entertainment, education, natural resources, healthcare and consumer retail services.

Latest LITT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .