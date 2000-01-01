Roan Resources Inc Class A (NYSE:ROAN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ROAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROAN

  • Market Cap$234.590m
  • SymbolNYSE:ROAN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7697551098

Company Profile

Linn Energy Inc is mainly engaged in upstream and midstream development of oil and natural gas properties. It acquires, exploits, and produces from its various operations such as Mid-Continent, Texla, Rockies, Hugoton Basin and other.

Latest ROAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .