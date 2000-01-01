Company Profile

Founded in 1948, Robert Half International provides temporary, permanent, and project-based staffing to corporations seeking employees in the finance, accounting, technology, and creative fields. It is one of the largest global staffing firms, operating hundreds of locations in several countries. Its Protiviti subsidiary provides risk and business consulting and internal audit services to corporations through scores of global offices. The firm generates annual revenue of over $5 billion and EBIT of over $500 million and has nearly 19,000 employees.Robert Half International Inc is a staffing agency providing specialized staffing and risk consulting services through divisions such as Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, and others.