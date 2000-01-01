Company Profile

Robert Walters PLC operates as a professional recruitment consultancy worldwide. It provides permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal and sales & marketing. Its geographical area of operation includes Asia Pacific, UK , Europe and Other International of which company generates the largest portion of its revenue from the UK.