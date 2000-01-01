Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc is a Canadian exploration and mining development company. It holds four exploration permits namely Kolomba, Mininko, Sanoula, and Kamasso are all located in Mali, in West Africa. The Nampala mine is in commercial production and produces several tonnes of ore per day.Robex Resources Inc is a junior Canadian mining exploration and development company. The Company holds four exploration licenses, all located in Mali, in West Africa.