Company Profile

Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 60% of pharmaceutical sales, and centralized and point-of-care diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.Roche Holding AG is a pharmaceutical and diagnostic company. It specializes in medicines for oncology, virology, inflammation, metabolism, clinical chemistry, immunology, urinalysis, blood screening, genetics, infectious diseases, and microbiology.