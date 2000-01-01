Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. (SIX:ROG)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ROG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ROG

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:ROG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0012032048

Company Profile

Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 60% of pharmaceutical sales, and professional diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.Roche Holding AG is a pharmaceutical and diagnostic company. It specializes in medicines for oncology, virology, inflammation, metabolism, clinical chemistry, immunology, urinalysis, blood screening, genetics, infectious diseases, and microbiology.

Latest ROG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .