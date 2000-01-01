Company Profile

Rocket Companies Inc is a Detroit-based company helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Its flagship business, Rocket Mortgage offers government sponsored enterprises (GSE)-conforming and government insured mortgage loan products, which are marketed in all 50 states through the internet, national television and other marketing channels. In addition to mortgage business, it has expanded into complementary industries, such as real estate, personal lending, and auto sales. The mortgage origination business derives revenue from originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly GSE-conforming mortgage loans, along with FHA, USDA and VA mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market.