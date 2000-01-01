Rocket Internet SE (XETRA:RKET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RKET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RKET
- Market Cap€3.410bn
- SymbolXETRA:RKET
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINDE000A12UKK6
Company Profile
Rocket Internet SE is a Germany-based company which provides software solutions. The company is focused on online business models to satisfy consumer needs across eCommerce, marketplace and financial technology sectors.