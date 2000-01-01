Rocket Internet SE (XETRA:RKET)

European company
Company Info - RKET

  • Market Cap€3.410bn
  • SymbolXETRA:RKET
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A12UKK6

Company Profile

Rocket Internet SE is a Germany-based company which provides software solutions. The company is focused on online business models to satisfy consumer needs across eCommerce, marketplace and financial technology sectors.

