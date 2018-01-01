Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) Share Price

RKLB
Rocket Lab USA Inc
North American company
Industrials
Aerospace & Defense
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered more than 100 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications.
