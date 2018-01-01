RocketBoots Ltd (ASX:ROC) Share Price

ROC
RocketBoots Ltd
APAC company
Technology
Software - Application
Company Profile
RocketBoots Ltd operates in the information and communications technology industry and specifically within the computer vision solutions market. The company's software and services include Beehive Applications, Beehive Core, and RocketBoots Core.
Symbol
ASX:ROC
ISIN
AU0000182545
Currency
-
