Rockhaven Resources Ltd (TSX:RK)

North American company
Market Info - RK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RK

  • Market CapCAD26.270m
  • SymbolTSX:RK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA77340P1018

Company Profile

Rockhaven Resources Ltd is an exploration company. The company’s main business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests located in Canada.

