Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage. The company's operations made up of three segments, the Oil and gas exploration activities in the geographical regions of the Falkland Islands and the Greater Mediterranean Region and Corporate activities centered in the UK.