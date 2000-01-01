Rockhopper Exploration (LSE:RKH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RKH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RKH
- Market Cap£27.010m
- SymbolLSE:RKH
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0FVQX23
Company Profile
Rockhopper Exploration PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage. The company's operations made up of three segments, the Oil and gas exploration activities in the geographical regions of the Falkland Islands and the Greater Mediterranean Region and Corporate activities centered in the UK.Rockhopper Exploration PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its principal activity is the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage.