Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)
North American company
- SymbolNYSE:RKLY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- ISINKYG7614L1095
Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd is a global provider of sensing products comprised of integrated optical modules with supporting electronics, software, application algorithms, and AI platforms for high-volume applications in dynamic and high-growth market sectors. Its focus is on consumer wearables and mobile and medical devices in the health and wellness sectors and the hyper-scale data center connectivity.