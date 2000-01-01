RockRose Energy (LSE:RRE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RRE
- Market Cap£233.670m
- SymbolLSE:RRE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYNFCH09
Company Profile
RockRose Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company. The company focuses on onshore and offshore production opportunities and infrastructure projects.